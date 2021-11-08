BEAUTY AT ITS BEST! This beautifully landscaped brick home located in the Heart of Amherst offers 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal LR/DR, main floor laundry, eat in kitchen with granite countertops, cozy den with rock fireplace, and a huge sunroom that leads out to a spacious patio that is great for entertaining. There is a full unfinished basement that can be made into additional living area and a 2 car attached garage. Town water and sewer. Will make a wonderful family home.
4 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $289,900
