 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $289,900

4 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $289,900

4 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $289,900

BEAUTY AT ITS BEST! This beautifully landscaped brick home located in the Heart of Amherst offers 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal LR/DR, main floor laundry, eat in kitchen with granite countertops, cozy den with rock fireplace, and a huge sunroom that leads out to a spacious patio that is great for entertaining. There is a full unfinished basement that can be made into additional living area and a 2 car attached garage. Town water and sewer. Will make a wonderful family home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert