Beautiful brick cape cod with all Virginia charm. Main level features updated kitchen with granite counters, newer appliances, granite island, attached breakfast area, high ceilings. Stately living room with fireplace and entry to serene screened porch. Main level also features large bedroom, cozy den with fireplace and classic pine paneling, traditional entry foyer, hard wood flooring and full bath. Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms with hardwood floors and full bath. Terrace level currently used as income producing B & B with steady occupancy. Very welcoming and peaceful living quarters that offers full kitchen, separate bedroom, full bath with walk-in shower, separate entrance. Income, in-law suite, extended family, etc. Very well done. Lovely outside grounds with 2 storage buildings, relaxing pergola with bucolic pastoral views. Great location 1 mile to traffic circle and town water.
4 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $299,900
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports say an actor has died in an accident during a scene change at Moscow's Bolshoi theater.
Halie Dawn Sutton, 20, of Rustburg appeared Thursday in court asking a judge to be let out of jail on bond.
The courtroom legend is back on the bench on IMDb TV and as tough as ever.
A new ice cream shop is planned for Wards Road.
It's Thursday, the day before Brookville is slated to take on Heritage, and Jaylan Pannell looks down at his right knee.
"You see it?" he asks. "Looks like I got two kneecaps. Crazy."
An Amherst County man pleaded guilty Friday to murder and other charges from a shooting nearly two years ago that killed a man who served as a father figure and mentor to him.
Law enforcement is investigating after a survey crew stumbled across human remains near a residential area in the town of Amherst.
Two Bedford residents died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday, police said.
A 2003 graduate of E.C. Glass, Jones said the school has “always been home,” and he’d hoped for years to be given the responsibility of leading either the boys or girls basketball programs.
Four teenagers were arrested Thursday in Lynchburg after a man and a woman were robbed at gunpoint and forced from a car, police said.