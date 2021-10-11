 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $299,900

4 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $299,900

4 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $299,900

Beautiful brick cape cod with all Virginia charm. Main level features updated kitchen with granite counters, newer appliances, granite island, attached breakfast area, high ceilings. Stately living room with fireplace and entry to serene screened porch. Main level also features large bedroom, cozy den with fireplace and classic pine paneling, traditional entry foyer, hard wood flooring and full bath. Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms with hardwood floors and full bath. Terrace level currently used as income producing B & B with steady occupancy. Very welcoming and peaceful living quarters that offers full kitchen, separate bedroom, full bath with walk-in shower, separate entrance. Income, in-law suite, extended family, etc. Very well done. Lovely outside grounds with 2 storage buildings, relaxing pergola with bucolic pastoral views. Great location 1 mile to traffic circle and town water.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert