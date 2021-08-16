Welcome to the magical park-like setting to this amazing home in the town of Amherst. There's a feel of being in the middle of nature on 4.297 acres; the updated & move-in ready home has been lovingly renovated and awaits the start of new memories! This California-inspired Ranch has an open living/kitchen with large oversized picture windows throughout, framing Your Mountain Views and grazing deer. Beautiful hardwood floors, cozy FP, tons of closets/storage space, Spa-like Master Bath w/walk-in tiled shower (4x4), lg bedrooms; Kitchen center island 8x3; Beautiful Quartz Countertops in main house; Spacious Rear Deck to enjoy the changing seasons & wildlife. The spacious breezeway connects a lovely matching cottage. It has tall ceilings w/dramatic windows, brings the outside into the open living/kitchen area w/granite countertops! Electric FP w/remote; bedroom w/nice views; spacious bathroom w/stackable W&D space. Property backs up to and overlooks nature area of Sweet Briar College.
4 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $399,900
