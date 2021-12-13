 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $409,900

This is an incredible home. As you pull in, you will go down the long flat drive driveway and be met with this gorgeous home on over 5 acres. As you enter, you will instantly feel at home. The completely updated kitchen is amazing, featuring brand new countertops, cabinets, and all brand new appliances. Upstairs, you are treated to very good sized bedrooms, including a master bedroom that has a very large walk-in closet. Downstairs has its own living area, with a separate bedroom, bathroom, and kitchenette with cabinets and sink! The exterior entrance leads to an amazing area for gardening and a fenced backyard for pets to comfortably run around in! It's a dream come true!

