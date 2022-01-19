Quaint MINI FARM on 9.5 acres with stocked pond, detached heated workshop/garage with full apartment, pole barn and fencing. Conveniently located 45 minutes from Charlottesville and 10 minutes from Lynchburg of of 29. Property Offers 3 separate living areas, current owners used upstairs as air bnb. Main floor boasts a master wing with private sitting area, walk-in closet, claw foot tub, separate shower, custom made dressers and vanities. Additional features include: Formal dining room and parlor, office, family room with FP, kitchen with hand crafted oak cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances. Main floor guest bathroom has a sauna. Two/three bedrooms upstairs with full bath. House was constructed circa 1899 with additions added over the years. newer HP, roof and gutters. Replacement windows, Sunroom off the kitchen can be used as a breakfast nook or a sunny place for sleeping dogs, cats, or humans.
4 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $529,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new milkshake and dessert shop is opening in Forest at the beginning of next month.
Alumni and teachers of Lynchburg’s Holy Cross Regional Catholic school walked the hallways of the Langhorne Road building Friday, ducking in a…
The Bedford County School Board voted 5-2 on Thursday to repeal the in-school mask mandate for students and to suspend contact tracing for stu…
A judge denied bond Friday for a Lynchburg man accused of murder in connection with the homicide of a woman whose body was found last month in…
Virginia’s gradual increase of the state’s minimum wage — which Democrats set in motion in 2020 — will move ahead despite GOP efforts to thwart it.
Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 continue to climb in the Lynchburg area.
A Rustburg man will face charges in connection with the death of his father after an attack Sunday, authorities said.
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's pick for secretary of transportation says the department is "laser focused" on preparation for this weekend's snow, coming days after the overnight standstill on Interstate 95.
Snowfall has turned to sleet across many parts of the Lynchburg region, and ice on the roadways is a "major" concern, the Virginia Department …
When a local woman had to give up her goal of becoming a volunteer COVID-19 vaccinator, she decided instead to create a special accessory for vaccinators at a local pharmacy to show her support and gratitude.