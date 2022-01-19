4 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $529,900

Quaint MINI FARM on 9.5 acres with stocked pond, detached heated workshop/garage with full apartment, pole barn and fencing. Conveniently located 45 minutes from Charlottesville and 10 minutes from Lynchburg of of 29. Property Offers 3 separate living areas, current owners used upstairs as air bnb. Main floor boasts a master wing with private sitting area, walk-in closet, claw foot tub, separate shower, custom made dressers and vanities. Additional features include: Formal dining room and parlor, office, family room with FP, kitchen with hand crafted oak cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances. Main floor guest bathroom has a sauna. Two/three bedrooms upstairs with full bath. House was constructed circa 1899 with additions added over the years. newer HP, roof and gutters. Replacement windows, Sunroom off the kitchen can be used as a breakfast nook or a sunny place for sleeping dogs, cats, or humans.