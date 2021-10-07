 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $79,900

4 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $79,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $79,900

This home is located on a hill with great pastorl views of the adjoining farm and is located in the Town of Amherst with Town sewer and water! It is in need of renovating and the exterior has been recently painted. The home offers nice wood floors, lovley stair case, 2 electric meter bases and 2 kitchens. Ideal for a duplex or a single family home. The home is being sold AS IS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert