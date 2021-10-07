 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $169,900

Opportunities abound for this circa 1939 cottage in the Historic town of Appomattox. Recently a law office for the past few years and a residence before this could be your house or business. Zoned R-3 and located directly across the road from Courtland Field/Park and the LOVE sign. Walking distance to the courthouse, schools, shopping and churches. Newly painted and cleaned! 4 bedroom 1 bath home or office space galore.

