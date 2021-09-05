This beautifully updated brick ranch style home is on a corner lot nestled in the Town of Appomattox. The kitchen offers lots of room, storage and a big island to prep food on. Roomy Dining Area and Huge Living Room Plus a separate Den makes entertaining a pleasure inside and Large Patio outside makes this home the place to gather! Laundry room, 3 nice size bedrooms and big master with bath you have everything you need all on one level. The unfinished basement offers lots of room with rough plumbed bath could make an awesome space for the perfect 'Man Cave' or recreation room. Did I mention partially floored attic for storage! Outside you will enjoy a big yard, large above ground pool with deck. You know this one WILL NOT last long so be sure to schedule your showing TODAY. Seller is a licensed Realtor in the State of VA. Owner/Agent.
4 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $239,900
