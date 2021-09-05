 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $239,900

4 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $239,900

4 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $239,900

This beautifully updated brick ranch style home is on a corner lot nestled in the Town of Appomattox. The kitchen offers lots of room, storage and a big island to prep food on. Roomy Dining Area and Huge Living Room Plus a separate Den makes entertaining a pleasure inside and Large Patio outside makes this home the place to gather! Laundry room, 3 nice size bedrooms and big master with bath you have everything you need all on one level. The unfinished basement offers lots of room with rough plumbed bath could make an awesome space for the perfect 'Man Cave' or recreation room. Did I mention partially floored attic for storage! Outside you will enjoy a big yard, large above ground pool with deck. You know this one WILL NOT last long so be sure to schedule your showing TODAY. Seller is a licensed Realtor in the State of VA. Owner/Agent.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bedford County treasurer’s, commissioner of revenue offices temporarily closing
Local News

Bedford County treasurer’s, commissioner of revenue offices temporarily closing

The Bedford County treasurer’s office and commissioner of the revenue’s office will be closed from Sept. 16 through Sept. 24 as the county transitions to a new tax system meant to offer more online services to Bedford County residents, and improve tracking and managing of tax billing and collections in the County, Bedford County officials announced Monday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert