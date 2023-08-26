Check out this Spacious 2280 sq' 4 bed 3 bath home on 4 acres with a gorgeous pond and a separate apartment!! This one level OPEN floorplan home has an incredible kitchen with tons of storage & countertop space plus an eat at island and coffee bar. There is a separate apartment on the end of the home complete with a full kitchen, living area, bathroom with a tiled shower, a bedroom and an exterior entrance. The property is perfect for outside entertaining with an small outdoor bar, above ground pool (not opened this year) and the land continues back towards the beautiful stocked pond with open banks and plenty of areas for outdoor activities. The property has a nice level front yard with a circular driveway and plenty of parking. The home also features a large living area with a fireplace that is open to the kitchen. The main bedroom suite has an incredible bathroom with a walk in tiled shower, garden tub, 2 vanities and a massive walk in closet. FIREFLY fiber optic internet is available!! Call today to take a look.