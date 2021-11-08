4 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $450,000

Very seldom do you see a property like this one come on the market. Don't miss a chance to buy your dream home! Located just down the road from Falling River Country Club is this amazing contemporary on 9.66 acres! A gorgeous home fronting the Falling River (small river) with an epic setting. A long private drive takes you back to this custom home with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, huge great room, finished basement and a sunroom. Many extras include a two story separate (not attached) art studio. Oversized decks on all three levels including a private deck off the master suite. There is even a built in cubby in the upper level custom for a grandchild's bed and play area. Caribbean Heart Pine floors custom workmanship built, built in shelves and window seat storage as well as a massive pantry area. The floor plan is free flowing and practical. Enjoy the sounds of the natural setting from your back deck or walk down to the river and sip coffee on the deck overlooking the water!