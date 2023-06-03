Gorgeous open floor plan with main level living in Appomattox! Situated on a semi wooded and level lot on a quiet street just outside the town this home checks all the boxes! The large open kitchen will show off granite counter tops, gas range with double ovens and a walk in pantry! Open to the great room and dining area that flow out to the large covered back deck! Main level suite with large bathroom, tile shower and lots of light! On the other side of the house there are an additional three bedrooms with full bath a half bath! Upstairs you'll find and additional large bonus room with full bath! This slab home has an oversized two car garage, big enough for suv's! Stop by and take a look as construction continues, New Construction is similar to photos.
4 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $575,000
