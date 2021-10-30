 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $625,000

Come see this custom built home set back on 42+ acres that offers quality comfort and privacy! Nestled just outside Appomattox and just 30 minutes from Lynchburg. A stunning 4 bedroom 3 bath craftsman home with 2 car garage and spacious open concept kitchen and living space. Granite throughout with stainless steel appliances and gas logs in living room. Solar panels provide for a near cost free electric service. 400 amp service with electric running to shed and hookup for generator. Property also listed at $499,900 on 7acres of land. Call today to tour this beautiful property!

