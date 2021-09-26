 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $249,500

Perched on a hill 1215 Longwood Avenue welcomes you Home! This Victorian Charmer is located in the flourishing Town of Bedford and is perfect for your growing family. The main level is the heart of the Home and offers a formal dining room off of the large foyer with fireplace for for entertaining. Laugh along with everyone from the kitchen as it overlooks the oversized Family Room. The second floor is where you will find respite in the days adventures, as there are three large bedrooms for the family with their own remodeled tile bathroom. The Owner's Suite provides a full bath with tiled walk-in shower, a laundry closest and a private deck to enjoy seasonal views of the Peaks. Storage building for your lawn and garden equipment.

