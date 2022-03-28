4 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $329,000

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Lynchburg student was arrested Thursday after police found a handgun in a backpack, police said.
LOVINGSTON — He played the sport for years. Then, after hanging up his catcher’s gear and bat, and spending about 10 years running an area you…
An Amherst woman was sentenced Monday to a year in jail after previously pleading guilty in Amherst Circuit Court to a driving while intoxicat…
"That final spot was taken away from me because of the NCAA's decision to let someone who is not a biological female swimmer compete," Gyorgy wrote.
Amanda C. Hester, who currently serves as Louisa County Public Schools’ assistant superintendent for instruction, was named Friday as Nelson C…
Bill Gillespie, who has spent the majority of his adult life living in Lynchburg, set the all-time world record in the equipped bench press in late January. It is a mark that lasted for 36 days.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
When Nelson County native Sam Gorman told his non-filmmaking friends he was planning to shoot a science fiction feature film with a budget of …
UL formally acknowledged its presence on traditional Monacan land and announced a new scholarship for qualifying incoming students.
Malik Willis casually strolled into Liberty football’s spring practice Monday morning. He greeted several people with his customary, ‘Good mor…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.