4 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $374,900

Are you searching for a home that has everything? Maybe a home that has a perfect country setting within town limits. With breathtaking views of the mountains and total privacy. Today is your lucky day. This beautiful well maintained brick has it all. 3 bedrooms/3 baths on main level. There is also an office to work from home. And main level laundry area. Not to mention a full basement that is mostly finished which includes an amazing brick fire place, kitchenette and wet bar. The basement has it's own access. Tons of storage. It could easily be turned into Airbnb, mother-in-law suite or great room where the family gets together.

