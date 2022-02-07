4 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $399,000

Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in Ivy Hills, 108 Meadowgate Dr. features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 fireplaces, 2 car garage with huge walk up, & a large basement. Enjoy a variety of living and dining spaces on the main level; including a living room off the main entrance, den complete with gas fireplace & deck access, as well as a formal dining room. The renovated kitchen is equipped with large eat-in island (seats 4), double wall oven & electric cooktop. A full bath and spacious bedroom conclude the main level. Upstairs, find 3 additional bedrooms, including the master suite with its own fireplace, built in vanity, 2 walk in closets & full bath. Finishing off the second level is a third full bathroom & 5th room that could be an office space or upstairs laundry. A full, poured concrete basement offers endless possibilities & has its own wood stove, and walkout access to your exceptionally large private, flat backyard backing up to the woods. Deck is updated with maintenance free vinyl