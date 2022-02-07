Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in Ivy Hills, 108 Meadowgate Dr. features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 fireplaces, 2 car garage with huge walk up, & a large basement. Enjoy a variety of living and dining spaces on the main level; including a living room off the main entrance, den complete with gas fireplace & deck access, as well as a formal dining room. The renovated kitchen is equipped with large eat-in island (seats 4), double wall oven & electric cooktop. A full bath and spacious bedroom conclude the main level. Upstairs, find 3 additional bedrooms, including the master suite with its own fireplace, built in vanity, 2 walk in closets & full bath. Finishing off the second level is a third full bathroom & 5th room that could be an office space or upstairs laundry. A full, poured concrete basement offers endless possibilities & has its own wood stove, and walkout access to your exceptionally large private, flat backyard backing up to the woods. Deck is updated with maintenance free vinyl
4 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two felony charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer against a Madison Heights man will proceed to an Amherst County jury, a ju…
There were all sorts of heroic stories floating around Saturday.
Calvin E. Robertson Jr., 90, and Gloria Robertson, 88, died after the Thursday morning incident, police said.
Old Elkton Farm in Bedford County is now protected by a conservation easement from the Central Virginia Land Conservancy.
Two people were arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a shooting Friday in Bedford County, the county sheriff’s office said.
The college, located south of Harrisonburg, tweeted at 1:24 p.m., announcing the report of an active shooter. Minutes later the college tweeted "This is not a test. More info to follow."
Campbell County’s Virginia Cooperative Extension office is finding new ways to offer fresh produce grown in the county straight to area reside…
Mike Patterson said he and his wife have always had a special place in their hearts for Nelson County.
The recent surge in COVID-19 patients from the omicron variant seems to have reached its peak in the Lynchburg region, prompting Centra to ame…
Golf Park Coffee Co. is opening a second location this spring at the Farm Basket.