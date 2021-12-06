 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Big Island - $349,900

Looking for privacy? Welcome to 2712 Sweet Hollow Road! Perfectly situated on 5 acres in Bedford County. You can step out your back door & explore trails throughout the mountain that have brought so much peace to the current owners. Wake up to mountain views & enjoy a cup of coffee on the front deck or screened in porch. This property also features a creek & beautiful landscapes. Step inside to an expansive family room with stone fireplace. Upstairs you will find a large master suite as well as 2 additional bedrooms & full bath. The terrace level boasts a 4th bedroom, full bath, laundry & flex space perfect for an office or drop zone/mud room. You do not want to miss out on this rare, country retreat!

