4 Bedroom Home in Big Island - $363,000

Are you ready for quiet mountain views? Conveniently located on Route 122, 10 minutes from Liberty High School and Georgia Pacific. This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms with 3 full baths sitting on a 3 acre lot. Large master bedroom with master bath. 1 car attached garage with a cellar located below for storage, and a 3 car detached garage that has a pit. The kitchen has been recently remolded with granite countertops and new appliances. Eat-in kitchen with a separate dining room area. Two fireplaces with gas logs, property also has 500 gallon propane tank. Wood flooring on main level and ceramic tiled baths. Living room and den located on main level, basement also offers large entertainment area. Large deck on back of the home, great for entertaining, and concrete patio with built-in fire pit. The sellers also installed a new heat pump in February 2022. Call to schedule a private tour of this beautiful home!!

