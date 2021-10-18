Incredible property, home on 5 acres with main level living, TWO ponds, huge attached garage (loft area above used for the seller's beloved trains), lower level garage/workshop, detached garage, second kitchen on lower level ideal for in-laws with private garage. MUST SEE 3-D TOUR and FLOOR PLAN. This home has space for everyone! Main level boasts expansive front porch, two offices, lovely kitchen with lots of cabinetry, island, huge walk-in pantry, laundry room. Enjoy grilling and meals on the deck overlooking the lush backyard, and custom koi pond with bridge, so tranquil. Main level master, such a retreat, with sitting area, large bath with tiled shower, tub, walk-in closet. Second level features large family room, multiple bedroom spaces, storage. Terrace level offers living room area, full kitchen, bedroom with walk-in closet private bath, storage room, garage. Step outside to a lovely patio overlooking the property. You must see this home to appreciate the value here!
4 Bedroom Home in Big Island - $464,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports say an actor has died in an accident during a scene change at Moscow's Bolshoi theater.
- Updated
Firefighters were on the scene Friday evening of a large blaze at 31 Cabell Street in Lynchburg that injured one person.
The building will be closed for students from Wednesday through Friday. LCS said the plan is to reopen Monday "provided we have the necessary staff to ensure the safety and supervision of our students."
Lynchburg-based Bank of the James on Wednesday named Michael A. Syrek as the bank’s new president.
- Updated
A school bus driver for Bedford County Public Schools has been charged with driving under the influence.
- Updated
LEXINGTON — A drunk driver was going 152 mph (245 kph) when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County over the weekend, Virginia State Police said.
One man has been taken into police custody after a Wednesday-morning shooting in the Dearington neighborhood that landed another man in the hospital.
A new nonprofit is organizing free trishaw rides to the 50-plus community so they can engage in the outdoors and witness the revitalization of…
- Updated
A Stafford County couple in their 40s contracted the virus and died within about two weeks of each other, leaving behind five children and one grandson.
The line made running the football a near impossibility for Heritage, and the Bulldogs' offense rattled off back-to-back 21-point quarters to earn a shocking 49-10 victory at Lynchburg City Stadium.