4 Bedroom Home in Big Island - $464,500

Incredible property, home on 5 acres with main level living, TWO ponds, huge attached garage (loft area above used for the seller's beloved trains), lower level garage/workshop, detached garage, second kitchen on lower level ideal for in-laws with private garage. MUST SEE 3-D TOUR and FLOOR PLAN. This home has space for everyone! Main level boasts expansive front porch, two offices, lovely kitchen with lots of cabinetry, island, huge walk-in pantry, laundry room. Enjoy grilling and meals on the deck overlooking the lush backyard, and custom koi pond with bridge, so tranquil. Main level master, such a retreat, with sitting area, large bath with tiled shower, tub, walk-in closet. Second level features large family room, multiple bedroom spaces, storage. Terrace level offers living room area, full kitchen, bedroom with walk-in closet private bath, storage room, garage. Step outside to a lovely patio overlooking the property. You must see this home to appreciate the value here!

