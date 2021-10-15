Meticulously-crafted colonial-style home on 12 acres. The welcoming two-story foyer opens to a well-thought-out floor plan with spacious rooms. The main level offers elegant formal LR and DR, family rm with gas FP, kitchen with raised panel cherry cabinetry, granite counters & breakfast rm with vaulted ceilings and sky lights, a guest suite, home office, laundry rm & access to the attached 3-car garage. Upper level features a grand MBR with his-and-hers walk-in closets & private bath, two generous-sized BRs & the 3rd full BA. The full unfinished terrace level is the perfect spot for an in-law/teenager suite & home theatre & offers a room for storage, washer/dryer connections, dual hot water heaters, flue for stove and propane wall heater (tank owned by Seller- services the logs, too), and 400 amp breaker. From the huge front and back yards to the rear deck with attached gazebo, you have all the right spaces to sit and relax, grill or entertain al fresco. This brick beauty has it all!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $525,000
