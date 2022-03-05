4 Bedroom Home in Evington - $349,900

This amazing 4 bedroom/3 bathroom two story home is conveniently located just off of Rt 460 in the Leesville Estates neighborhood. The home has a level front yard which slopes around the house to an equally flat backyard, great for children and pets to play in. Park on the cement driveway or in the attached two car garage. Nice elevated deck for grilling. The main level offers magnificent hardwood floors with an open floor plan merging dining, living areas and spacious kitchen with custom cherry cabinets & granite counters with center island. Upstairs you'll find the master bedroom with ensuite and WIC and 3 additional large bedrooms and the convenient separate laundry room. The house has 2254 finished square feet plus a full unfinished basement with bath rough-in, just waiting for you to expand. The owners purchased the house new in 2017 and are relocating to North Carolina due to work. The living room fireplace is gas but the owners have never used it or had it connected.