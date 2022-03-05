This amazing 4 bedroom/3 bathroom two story home is conveniently located just off of Rt 460 in the Leesville Estates neighborhood. The home has a level front yard which slopes around the house to an equally flat backyard, great for children and pets to play in. Park on the cement driveway or in the attached two car garage. Nice elevated deck for grilling. The main level offers magnificent hardwood floors with an open floor plan merging dining, living areas and spacious kitchen with custom cherry cabinets & granite counters with center island. Upstairs you'll find the master bedroom with ensuite and WIC and 3 additional large bedrooms and the convenient separate laundry room. The house has 2254 finished square feet plus a full unfinished basement with bath rough-in, just waiting for you to expand. The owners purchased the house new in 2017 and are relocating to North Carolina due to work. The living room fireplace is gas but the owners have never used it or had it connected.
4 Bedroom Home in Evington - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATE: A new cafeteria-style Southern comfort food eatery is opening Monday in the Plaza shopping center.
A Halifax man charged with first-degree murder and nine other crimes in connection with a Lynchburg homicide will be evaluated for his sanity …
Ukraine native Andrew Moroz, teaching and vision pastor at Lynchburg’s nondenominational Gospel Community Church, has followed developments out of his home nation with hope and anxiety.
When a Girl Scout sets out to earn her Silver Award, she must identify a need in her community to address for her community service project.
After interviewing three finalists for Bedford County's vacant District 7 school board seat, the board on Thursday appointed Christopher Danie…
It’s been nearly a week since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, and one University of Lynchburg professor is warning Central Virginia residents …
"This is a meet to remember."
Champions are defined by how they handle pressure-cooker situations.
No embarrassing curtain calls, no showboating, no gleeful shock at what she'd just accomplished. Just one wave after finishing her final race. And then, with a modest smile, the champ was gone.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.