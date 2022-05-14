4 Bedroom Home in Evington - $389,900

Great new home in Leesville Road Estates with numerous upgrades for sale. Completed in 2020, this home includes 4 bedrooms, 3 and a half baths. The main bedroom includes a massive walk-in closet with luxurious bathroom. Upgrades to the home systems include a whole house water filter, duel heat pumps with Honeywell Electronic Air Filters and UV lights, and dimmer switches in most rooms with all LED lighting, along with a built in landscape sprinkler system. Terrace level includes full carpeted open space with a full bathroom. A massive garage can easily fit two large cars and leave plenty of room for a workshop or extra storage. Conveniently located just 6 minutes to Liberty University. This is a must see home to experience all the upgrades it has to offer.