 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Evington - $640,000

4 Bedroom Home in Evington - $640,000

4 Bedroom Home in Evington - $640,000

Welcome home to this charming Cape Cod situated on 3 acres with water views! The foyer opens off a long rocking chair front porch, greeting visitors w/ seamless Brazilian cherry hardwoods leading to the great room & formal dining area. Enjoy an abundance of natural light in this open floor plan w/ a keeping room just off the breakfast nook. Chefs will delight in this gorgeous kitchen w/ brand new range & refrigerator featuring a craft icemaker! Step away from it all into a luxurious owner's suite, including a large bedroom, four piece bath & must-see closet. Two additional bedrooms, a shared bath, plus a powder room & laundry round out the main level. Descend into the ultimate rec space in the recently finished basement, including several lounge areas, a 4th private bedroom & full bath. Enjoy views of the community lake from maintenance free Trex decking, watch the dog play in an already invisible fenced yard & never worry about losing power w/ the Generac generator that conveys!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vaccine mandates: Are they legal?
National News

Vaccine mandates: Are they legal?

  • Updated

As large amounts of people remain unvaccinated, President Biden has decided enough is enough. The vaccine mandates could be a tipping point for the United States to receive enough vaccinations to bring COVID-19 under better control. Renowned law professor Lawrence Gostin, gives his knowledge if the mandate will stand in a court of law. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert