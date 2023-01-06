4 Bedroom Home in Evington - $650,000

Come take to look at this peaceful lot and proposed new construction home surrounded by woods in Evington! Enjoy the open floor plan that shows off beauty and luxury! Modern finishes , vaulted ceilings and built ins add to the experience! The large main living area with great room, kitchen and dining lead out to the large covered back porch! Take in the main level master suite with luxurious bathroom! Also see the two additional main level bedrooms with large closets and full bath. Additional bonus room and bedroom with full bath on the second level! Planned for brick and stone, but options for selections are still available in the early stages!