4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $1,199,000

Beautiful estate situated on 20.810 acres. Gorgeous mountain views in Bedford County. Can be used as a horse farm or could be subdivided for development. A rare find. New windows, new roof in 2018. Heat pumps less than 3 years. Hardwood throughout. All brick exterior. 40 x 24 Metal building, could easily be converted to a horse barn, shop, etc. Main level living including two master suites, one on main level, one on second floor. Over an acre pond situated on the property. A must see.