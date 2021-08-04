Sophisticated custom Chateau, spectacular resort-style living, incredible home boasting almost 4,000 sq.ft. on the MAIN LEVEL! See 3-D TOUR! Fabulous home with a flow for entertaining you'll love. Sip coffee on the front porch, enjoy sweet tea on the screened porch overlooking your own in-ground pool with diving board. With over 7,800 sq.ft., multi-general living would be ideal. Fabulous great room with stone fireplace allows plenty of room for relaxation, open to the massive kitchen featuring two bars for seating, gas range, walk-in pantry. Exquisite en-suite master, huge closet, his/hers vanity, tiled gym-style shower. Two other bedrooms on main level, 3 full baths on main level, FULL gym could be bedroom. Second level family room perfect for teens/play room. Impressive terrace level with second kitchen, multiple bedroom spaces, massive family room, full bath, wonderful for guests who may visit for long periods, or in-law apartment, plus two storage rooms, large level lot. WOW!
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $1,289,000
