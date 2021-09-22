Beautiful estate situated on 20.810 acres. Gorgeous mountain views in Bedford County. Can be used as a horse farm or could be subdivided for development. A rare find. New windows, new roof in 2018. Heat pumps less than 3 years. Hardwood throughout. All brick exterior. 40 x 24 Metal building, could easily be converted to a horse barn, shop, etc. Main level living including two master suites, one on main level, one on second floor. Over an acre pond situated on the property. A must see.
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $1,299,000
Mission BBQ this week confirmed via social media its intent to open in 2022 but offered no further details.
Inside the garage of the firehouse, a 1956 pumper and ladder combination fire truck from Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department is the newest addit…
When Lynchburg City Schools decided to move the annual Jug Bowl football game from its traditional Friday night slot to Saturday afternoon, it effectively told the football teams at E.C. Glass and Heritage this: Buzz Off.
To help keep emergency room care up to speed, keep classrooms running and keep parents at work, the plea from Lynchburg leaders on Wednesday was the same: Get vaccinated and wear a mask.
One person died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Campbell County, police said.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Appomattox County.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles couple who were convicted of helping steal $18 million in COVID-19 relief funds are on the lam after cutting off their ankle monitors, the FBI said.
Lynchburg police investigating Saturday morning shooting
Beauty Bar is slated to open downtown in early October