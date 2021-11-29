 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $239,900

Incredible Split Level home in sought after Forest neighborhood. Walk into a large open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. For those who have children or pets, the large level fenced in back yard is perfect. This large level private lot is surrounded by lovely trees in the back and sides of the property. Walk out patio from the lower level with a spacious deck right off of the large eat in kitchen make this ideal for entertaining. Huge Master Bedroom With Full Bath & two closets. The lower level is finished with 2 additional bedrooms(or one can be used as a den) a half bath and an office.

