4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $249,900

Beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home located on a large lot with a creek on a cul-de-sac in a convenient location. Home features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main level, family room, eat in space in the updated kitchen, 3 main level bedrooms with 2 remodeled bathrooms. Downstairs features a rock fireplace with a large den area, wet bar, an additional bedroom with another full bathroom, and a laundry room. Exterior features a nice large deck off the kitchen perfect for grilling, another patio area off the basement, beautiful yard with fresh landscape that leads down to a creek, nice garden space, and a storage building. This home has been meticulously maintained and pride of ownership shows!

