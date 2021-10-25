Great home great neighborhood fully upgraded, fenced yard, all new Stainless kitchen appliances new granite countertops and island. New washer and dryer, new paint and flooring throughout. Upgraded full baths, new skylights. Walk in master closet. Close to schools shopping. Great yard for kids and pets. Septic sized for 3 bedroom. Owner/Agent.
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $249,900
