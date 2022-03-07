 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $269,900

4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $269,900

Don't miss this newly renovated Cape Cod conveniently located in the heart of Forest, yet minutes to Wards Road offering abundant shopping, dining, and Lynchburg Colleges and Universities. This home offers a newer HVAC, brand new flooring, roof, appliances, lighting, paint, granite and more! You will love your almost level private back yard! The terrace level offers a kitchenette area and a separate living area!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: Man fatally shot in Lynchburg

Police: Man fatally shot in Lynchburg

"The 1100 and 1200-blocks of 15th Street are currently closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic and a large police presence is expected for several hours. Residents are asked to shelter in place and all others are asked to avoid the area," police said.

After Further Review: All eyes on Alaysia Oakes

After Further Review: All eyes on Alaysia Oakes

No embarrassing curtain calls, no showboating, no gleeful shock at what she'd just accomplished. Just one wave after finishing her final race. And then, with a modest smile, the champ was gone. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert