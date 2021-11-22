Welcome to 105 Casaloma Drive! Grab the coats of your guests as they enter through the double doors into your foyer and welcome them into the family room or pull up a chair in the main dining room. The kitchen is convenient to both main areas to keep you in the conversation while entertaining. Go on up the main staircase to the 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom has half bath right off of it. Down the stairs offers you an additional bedroom with full bathroom across the hall as well as the main family room with gas logs to keep you warm and cozy through the seasons. The sliding glass doors off this room take you to your back patio perfect for those late summer bonfires. This house has a full walk out unfinished basement that runs almost the complete length of the house. The screened in porch on the back of the home is perfect to catch the sunrise and sunset. Newer windows, roof and updates have been lovingly added throughout. Enjoy all that this home on 2.8 acres has to offer.
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $289,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Virginia State Police reported three traffic fatalities in three days in Nelson County.
Lynchburg-based BWX Technologies Inc., which supplies nuclear components and fuel to the U.S. government, will invest millions of dollars loca…
A Chase City man was acquitted on Tuesday of attempted murder and aggravated malicious wounding against a man who previously bought drugs from him for police investigations.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
Having made COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for its employees through a monthslong process, Centra Health has seen a small fraction of its workforce either resign or face being fired over not getting a shot.
It’s still unclear exactly how many of its employees are actually vaccinated.
Kate and Paul McClure moved to Lynchburg from Waco, Texas, when Paul took a job teaching sociology at the University of Lynchburg in 2018.
APPOMATTOX — Tre Lawing was nearly out of breath as he walked back toward the Appomattox bench. He was a few paces away from being greeted by …
Three Lynchburg-area state legislators were on hand this week for a legislative dinner to discuss the upcoming General Assembly session.
A man accused of breaking into the old Bedford Middle School building and setting it ablaze in early 2020 pleaded guilty Friday to his charges.
Tayshaun Butler ran for 231 yards, quarterback Drake McDaniel accounted for four scores and Brookville blazed its way into the Region 3C Championship with a 50-21 victory over Heritage.