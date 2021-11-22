4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $289,900

Welcome to 105 Casaloma Drive! Grab the coats of your guests as they enter through the double doors into your foyer and welcome them into the family room or pull up a chair in the main dining room. The kitchen is convenient to both main areas to keep you in the conversation while entertaining. Go on up the main staircase to the 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom has half bath right off of it. Down the stairs offers you an additional bedroom with full bathroom across the hall as well as the main family room with gas logs to keep you warm and cozy through the seasons. The sliding glass doors off this room take you to your back patio perfect for those late summer bonfires. This house has a full walk out unfinished basement that runs almost the complete length of the house. The screened in porch on the back of the home is perfect to catch the sunrise and sunset. Newer windows, roof and updates have been lovingly added throughout. Enjoy all that this home on 2.8 acres has to offer.