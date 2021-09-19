 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $299,500

One-owner home in sought-after Federal Hill Estates. Enjoy the large wooded lot and private feel that comes with ownership in this beautiful neighborhood, convenient to Rts. 460 and 221. With 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, this split-level design offers plenty of space, plus lots of nooks to get away with a good book. The extra-large eat-in kitchen opens through French doors onto a 28x10 patio and backyard ringed by woods. Inside, the kitchen offers a newer Samsung refrigerator and new stove with ceramic tile flooring that leads to a formal dining room. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a 2nd full bathroom. The large 16x13 master suite includes a bathroom with new tub surround and walk-in closet. Downstairs is a spacious 19x13 family room with wood-burning fireplace, another large bedroom and half bath, plus laundry room. Outside is a large 22x12 storage shed. New roof and Trane heat pump installed in 2009.

Manufacturing facility to open in Bedford
Local News

Manufacturing facility to open in Bedford

A portion of the former Bunker Hill Foods plant at 3678 Moneta Road in Bedford County will become the site of operation for WexcoUSA, a company that produces bimetallic cylinders for various industries. The company projects to hire about 20 workers over the next few years.

