One-owner home in sought-after Federal Hill Estates. Enjoy the large wooded lot and private feel that comes with ownership in this beautiful neighborhood, convenient to Rts. 460 and 221. With 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, this split-level design offers plenty of space, plus lots of nooks to get away with a good book. The extra-large eat-in kitchen opens through French doors onto a 28x10 patio and backyard ringed by woods. Inside, the kitchen offers a newer Samsung refrigerator and new stove with ceramic tile flooring that leads to a formal dining room. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a 2nd full bathroom. The large 16x13 master suite includes a bathroom with new tub surround and walk-in closet. Downstairs is a spacious 19x13 family room with wood-burning fireplace, another large bedroom and half bath, plus laundry room. Outside is a large 22x12 storage shed. New roof and Trane heat pump installed in 2009.
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $299,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
To help keep emergency room care up to speed, keep classrooms running and keep parents at work, the plea from Lynchburg leaders on Wednesday was the same: Get vaccinated and wear a mask.
Lynchburg is now seeing a new all-time high of daily new COVID-19 cases that continues to surpass last year’s numbers.
Four people have been indicted on murder and additional related charges in Appomattox County in connection with the death of a Boonsboro man l…
Mission BBQ this week confirmed via social media its intent to open in 2022 but offered no further details.
Inside the garage of the firehouse, a 1956 pumper and ladder combination fire truck from Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department is the newest addit…
A portion of the former Bunker Hill Foods plant at 3678 Moneta Road in Bedford County will become the site of operation for WexcoUSA, a company that produces bimetallic cylinders for various industries. The company projects to hire about 20 workers over the next few years.
Beauty Bar is slated to open downtown in early October
An Evington man was sentenced on Tuesday to six months in jail for driving while intoxicated around the time when his truck crashed two years ago, killing his son.
- Updated
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles couple who were convicted of helping steal $18 million in COVID-19 relief funds are on the lam after cutting off their ankle monitors, the FBI said.
A former Lynchburg schoolteacher and coach was sentenced Wednesday to a year and a half in prison for breaking into his neighbors’ residence a…