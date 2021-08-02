4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $309,900

This Amazing 4BD/2.5BA Two Story Home located on the Quiet & Family Friendly Cul-De-Sac of Woods End in Forest is Conveniently Located to Everything in Forest such as Schools, Restaurants, Golf and more. The Home's Gorgeous Exterior is Highlighted by its Covered Rocking Chair Front Porch as well as its Private Back Deck Overlooking the Fully Fenced Back Yard, Perfect for Children or Pets to Safely Play. The Interior's Main Level offers: Welcoming Foyer; Spacious Dining Room; Open Kitchen w/ SS Apps; Breakfast Area; Large Family Room w/ Access to Deck; Hall Half BA; Full Laundry Room & Two-Car Garage. The Second Level is comprised of: Expansive Master Suite w/ Attached Full BA (Jetted Tub & Double Vanity), Two WICs, and Office/Reading Area; Three Additional Large BDs; and Hallway Full BA (Double Vanity). BONUS: Two-Zone HP w/ Nest Thermostats. Come See This Great Home Before It's Gone!