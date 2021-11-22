Gorgeous Townhome in the sought after Farmington at Forest! Home features an open floor plan, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, walk-in closets, kitchen pantry, separate laundry room on the 2nd floor, and spacious deck! The basement is a must see. It was just finished with a bedroom, gorgeous full bathroom and den. Beautiful mountain views with the peace and privacy of the wooded conservation land beyond the flat backyard which means no buildings will be built behind you! Plenty of parking with a one car garage. Enjoy maintenance free living with access to the clubhouse and gym.
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $319,500
