 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $319,500

4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $319,500

4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $319,500

Gorgeous Townhome in the sought after Farmington at Forest! Home features an open floor plan, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, walk-in closets, kitchen pantry, separate laundry room on the 2nd floor, and spacious deck! The basement is a must see. It was just finished with a bedroom, gorgeous full bathroom and den. Beautiful mountain views with the peace and privacy of the wooded conservation land beyond the flat backyard which means no buildings will be built behind you! Plenty of parking with a one car garage. Enjoy maintenance free living with access to the clubhouse and gym.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert