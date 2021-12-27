4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $324,900

Beautiful two story home located in a highly desired Forest neighborhood of Summerfield. This residence features an open floor plan with 4 spacious bedrooms, a large master with on suite. Off of the largest extra bedroom there is a large closet/office set up. Stainless appliances in the kitchen and a good sized pantry with beautiful vinyl plank flooring on the main level. The expansive back yard is completely fenced with a large paved patio as well as a utility shed.