The welcoming interior of this Forest area home is bright and stylish with neutral toned paint, carpet and flooring throughout. The main level offers a great room which opens to the breakfast/casual dining area with bay window and a sleek kitchen with stainless appliances and an abundance of cabinet space. The adjacent laundry could also double as a pantry space. Need a spot to WFH? The formal dining room easily becomes your home office or den! The upper level floor plan encompasses 4 spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study and sleep, and two full baths. The master bedroom suite is complete with a sitting area, dual walk-in closets, attached bath with a jetted tub, separate shower and huge double vanity. Nice rear deck for enjoying a morning coffee or grilling out. The fenced yard gives the kids and pets room to play. There's an attached two-car garage, too! Hesitate and you'll miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
RUSTBURG — A Lynch Station man accused of shooting a man nearly two years ago near Altavista and throwing his body in a pond was found guilty …
Football has become a family affair for the BHS coach, his wife, son and daughter, in part because of how schools from the Seminole District have responded to their request to accommodate Bryson.
Lynchburg's infamous haunted house undergoing renovations, will take on fresh life under new ownership
For all intents and purposes, the house at 1104 Jackson Street is unassuming. From the road, the wood frame house shows signs of wear, but a s…
A requested rezoning of land in Forest for a high-density residential development by Thomas Builders of Virginia, Inc., was approved by the Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Monday.
- Updated
Eleven hats to the football. That's the message E.C. Glass defensive coordinator Jermaine Johnson preached in practice this week.
Liberty University’s former communications executive has filed a lawsuit claiming the school fired him in retaliation because he objected to i…
Camp Kum-Ba-Yah announced Friday it has purchased 47 acres of land from Lynchburg Covenant Fellowship in order to “improve and enhance the gro…
Campbell Planning Commission recommends townhomes, single-family dwellings beside Yellow Branch Elementary
A large townhome and single-family residential project next to Yellow Branch Elementary received preliminary approval from the Campbell County…
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Lynchburg.
Bedford is moving one step closer to having an Amtrak stop in the town.