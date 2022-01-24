4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $329,900

Comfort and ease are yours in this well maintained 4 bedroom home in one of the most welcoming neighborhoods in Forest. First floor includes hardwood floors, separate dining room, laundry room and pantry. The eat in kitchen has bay windows, double oven and abundant counter and cabinet space. Gas logs make the winters cozy. Second floor features large primary bedroom with two walk in closets, en suite bath with vaulted ceilings, garden tub, shower and double vanity plus two additional bedrooms with double closets and a bath. AND. . . there's more: a third floor with bedroom and walk up attic, basement space and storage and an oversized garage, flat back yard and metal storage shed. Space in this home is versatile for you to make it all that you desire. Bedford County school district. Forest schools. Don't wait!