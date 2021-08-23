NEW PRICE on this fabulous 2-story brick Colonial in sought-after MEADOWS just off Thomas Jefferson Road, JF schools. This lovely home offers an ideal floor plan for today's lifestyle, entertaining, lovely hardwoods, and large rooms. MUST see the 3-D VIRTUAL TOUR and and floor plan. Enjoy dinner in the formal dining room, or grill on the deck overlooking the lush backyard backing to trees, perfect spot for outdoor fun. Main level spaces to relax and enjoy guests. Second level boasts private master suite with bath, and three other spacious bedrooms. Terrace level offers abundance of storage, and garage. You'll love the nicely landscaping exterior, mature trees. The Meadows is an incredible neighbohood for walking, jogging.
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $348,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
We’ve had to say goodbye to some beloved musicians, athletes, actors and more. Here's a look at the stars we've lost so far in 2021, through July.
Four school divisions in the Lynchburg area reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 this week.
Amherst County voters will decide in the Nov. 2 election if a Richmond-based company can proceed with constructing a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium i…
Convictions against a Rustburg woman for committing embezzlement and credit card fraud against an older woman she was taking care of were upheld by an appeals court this week.
Two local developers are planning lofts for the DeWitt-Wharton Manufacturing Company Building and hope to start renovations on the historic bu…
After several years of brainstorming, a public transit bus is scheduled to launch in the Town of Bedford. Called the Otter Bus, the public transit system, in an effort led by the Bedford Community Health Foundation, will provide rides in a loop through the Town of Bedford aiming to provide access to needs like healthcare, food sources, and places of work.
When Etta Legner first looked at her little home on Timber Lake, she said fell in love.
Three weeks in, Lynchburg's new city manager said he's still using a GPS to get around town, but he knows his way to and from work — and that's a start.
The first week of school in Lynchburg City Schools has proved challenging for its understaffed transportation department.
- Updated
'Jeopardy!' host Mike Richards quits amid an uproar over his past comments, says moving forward would be a "distraction."