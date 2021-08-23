 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $348,900

NEW PRICE on this fabulous 2-story brick Colonial in sought-after MEADOWS just off Thomas Jefferson Road, JF schools. This lovely home offers an ideal floor plan for today's lifestyle, entertaining, lovely hardwoods, and large rooms. MUST see the 3-D VIRTUAL TOUR and and floor plan. Enjoy dinner in the formal dining room, or grill on the deck overlooking the lush backyard backing to trees, perfect spot for outdoor fun. Main level spaces to relax and enjoy guests. Second level boasts private master suite with bath, and three other spacious bedrooms. Terrace level offers abundance of storage, and garage. You'll love the nicely landscaping exterior, mature trees. The Meadows is an incredible neighbohood for walking, jogging.

