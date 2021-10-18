Lovely brick home on Ivy Hill Golf Course! See 3-D Tour and Floorplan. You'll love the lifestyle, steps away from the tee and green, cul-de-sac. Nicely landscaped, a gorgeous Southern Magnolia in the front yard, this home is filled with charm, ready for new owners. Step inside to a lovely entry foyer, large formal living room that flows nicely to the formal dining room and steps to the kitchen. Large main level den with fireplace is perfect for football and movies too, main level bedroom/office. Nicely updated kitchen with granite is sure to please offering abundance of cabinets and counter space, lots of entertaining as this kitchen is well-equipped. Spacious pantry, main level laundry, multiple utility closets, covered screened porch overlooking the back yard and golf course, garage/workshop area. Second level boasts fabulous master with remodeled bathroom, tile shower, 2 other bedrooms, full bath. Terrace level boasts family room with fireplace, game room, storage room. WOW
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports say an actor has died in an accident during a scene change at Moscow's Bolshoi theater.
- Updated
Firefighters were on the scene Friday evening of a large blaze at 31 Cabell Street in Lynchburg that injured one person.
The building will be closed for students from Wednesday through Friday. LCS said the plan is to reopen Monday "provided we have the necessary staff to ensure the safety and supervision of our students."
Lynchburg-based Bank of the James on Wednesday named Michael A. Syrek as the bank’s new president.
- Updated
A school bus driver for Bedford County Public Schools has been charged with driving under the influence.
- Updated
LEXINGTON — A drunk driver was going 152 mph (245 kph) when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County over the weekend, Virginia State Police said.
One man has been taken into police custody after a Wednesday-morning shooting in the Dearington neighborhood that landed another man in the hospital.
A new nonprofit is organizing free trishaw rides to the 50-plus community so they can engage in the outdoors and witness the revitalization of…
- Updated
A Stafford County couple in their 40s contracted the virus and died within about two weeks of each other, leaving behind five children and one grandson.
The line made running the football a near impossibility for Heritage, and the Bulldogs' offense rattled off back-to-back 21-point quarters to earn a shocking 49-10 victory at Lynchburg City Stadium.