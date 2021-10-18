 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $349,900

Lovely brick home on Ivy Hill Golf Course! See 3-D Tour and Floorplan. You'll love the lifestyle, steps away from the tee and green, cul-de-sac. Nicely landscaped, a gorgeous Southern Magnolia in the front yard, this home is filled with charm, ready for new owners. Step inside to a lovely entry foyer, large formal living room that flows nicely to the formal dining room and steps to the kitchen. Large main level den with fireplace is perfect for football and movies too, main level bedroom/office. Nicely updated kitchen with granite is sure to please offering abundance of cabinets and counter space, lots of entertaining as this kitchen is well-equipped. Spacious pantry, main level laundry, multiple utility closets, covered screened porch overlooking the back yard and golf course, garage/workshop area. Second level boasts fabulous master with remodeled bathroom, tile shower, 2 other bedrooms, full bath. Terrace level boasts family room with fireplace, game room, storage room. WOW

