4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $359,900

This open floor plan home has been immaculately maintained and offers 4+ bedrooms, great room with vaulted ceiling and gas FP, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, double convection ovens, stainless appliances, and an adjoining dining room/breakfast area with coffee bar, wainscoting, crown molding, and large windows for mountain views! Three bedrooms and hall bath on main floor including a spacious master suite with vaulted ceiling, wainscoting, his and her walk in closets, tile shower, and double sink vanity. Terrace level features fourth bedroom with en suite bathroom, office, and 17x13 family room with access to the 12x14 covered porch. Additional features include: oversized 2 car garage, finished storage/dog kennel room, ( wall or door can be added for access to office} 4 car concreate driveway with turn around, flat yard with large solar powered workshop/storage shed. Alternative septic. System to be serviced annually . Approximate cost $350.00