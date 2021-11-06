A custom build in the Autumn Run neighborhood with mountain views! Welcome to 1090 Abalone Bluff in the beautiful neighborhood of Autumn Run. This home was originally a custom build with no expenses or details spared. Sitting on over one acre of land with a fenced in backyard makes this home perfect for domestic animals, children and entertainment. The large master bedroom provides a true sanctuary with a wide open space, double vanity bathroom including a tile shower and a very large U shaped walk-in closet with mountain views. The main living space includes a half bath, large living room which opens up to the kitchen, eat-in area and formal dining room. Walk out onto the back covered deck and enjoy a beverage of choice or a nice dinner with breathtaking views. The basement offers two large rooms, one used for exercising equipment and the other being a nicely sized bedroom with a full bathroom right outside of the door. Do not delay, schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $362,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
RUSTBURG — A Lynchburg man pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder and arson in the November 2020 killing of his girlfriend in which he…
A Saturday evening crash in Charlotte County killed a Brookneal man when his car ran off the road and hit multiple trees.
A new food truck and retail center is planned for 8012 Timberlake Rd.
More than 70 BWX Technologies employees and their supporters gathered Wednesday outside the company’s downtown Lynchburg headquarters, many he…
- Updated
Liberty was one of four schools to receive an invitation Wednesday from Conference USA. The other schools are New Mexico State, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State.
Write-in votes abound, leaving race for Bedford County School Board District 2 seat too close to call
With nearly 2,600 write-in votes cast in the race for the District 2 seat on the Bedford County School Board, Tuesday night’s results are too close to name a winner.
Whether a Rosie's Gaming Emporium setting up shop in Madison Heights would be a major victory for Amherst County or a detriment to it depends …
One person died after a crash Thursday in Lynchburg, police said Sunday.
A Washington, D.C., man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter of his sister, a Madison Heights woman, following an afternoon crash on…
All 100 of Virginia's House of Delegates seats were up for grabs this year. Delegates serve two-year terms. Here's a look at unofficial results from districts with ties to the Lynchburg area.