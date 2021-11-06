 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $362,000

A custom build in the Autumn Run neighborhood with mountain views! Welcome to 1090 Abalone Bluff in the beautiful neighborhood of Autumn Run. This home was originally a custom build with no expenses or details spared. Sitting on over one acre of land with a fenced in backyard makes this home perfect for domestic animals, children and entertainment. The large master bedroom provides a true sanctuary with a wide open space, double vanity bathroom including a tile shower and a very large U shaped walk-in closet with mountain views. The main living space includes a half bath, large living room which opens up to the kitchen, eat-in area and formal dining room. Walk out onto the back covered deck and enjoy a beverage of choice or a nice dinner with breathtaking views. The basement offers two large rooms, one used for exercising equipment and the other being a nicely sized bedroom with a full bathroom right outside of the door. Do not delay, schedule your showing today!

