 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $364,500

4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $364,500

4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $364,500

Fabulous 2-story home on large, expansive 1+ acre lot in THE MEADOWS, so convenient to everything. MUST SEE 3-D TOUR and floor plan. You'll love the rocking chair front porch, main level master, big rooms. Lovely kitchen, large dining room, open to main level den with fireplace. Living room ideal for home office, virtual school area, or music room. Master with pampering private bath is tucked away, and private. Kitchen boasts lots of cabinets, functional dining room, all open to the main level den. Enjoy grilling on the deck, and dining on the patio. Huge yard is just perfect for lots of fun. Second level boasts multiple bedroom spaces, plenty of room for guests too. Terrace level features oversized 2-car garage, and large finished den for cozy nights watching a movie, or having friends over for Monday night football. Plenty of parking, and storage building does convey. Low Bedford County taxes, and the JF school district make this home even more charming. Can't forget the HUGE LOT!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert