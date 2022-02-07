***Open House this Sunday from 1-3PM*** This stunning two-story home is located on the golf course in a fantastic neighborhood. From the open-concept kitchen and living space to the game room in the basement - there is plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy. Recent updates include a completely revamped kitchen, fresh paint & floors and convenient built-ins. You will find updates in every direction you turn throughout this home. It's hard to list all the indoor and outdoor features of this stunning home. This one will go fast!! Schedule your own private showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $369,900
