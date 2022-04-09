4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $374,900

Gorgeous luxury end-unit townhome in desirable Lake Vista subdivision. Offering 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths with one master on main level and one master on the second floor both with en suites. Dream kitchen with huge center island, marble countertops and backsplash, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, upgraded trim and lighting package. Open floor plan with gas fireplace and stunning coffered ceilings over the eat-in dining area. Larger master upstairs with en suite and walk-in closet, dual vanities with separate water closet. Two more nice sized bedrooms upstairs with Jack and Jill bathroom. Large laundry room upstairs with utility sink. Bedford County taxes and schools. This one won't last long- make your appointment TODAY!