4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $379,900

New Construction in Forest! Awesome location in the heart of Forest. Shopping, schools, restaurants, etc. close by. Open floor plan. 1st Floor offers a Main level Master, Great Room, Dining area, separate Laundry room and a Half bath. Lots of cabinet/counter space in the kitchen along with a large island. Upstairs you will find the other 3 Bedrooms, and two full baths. Ceramic and laminate flooring throughout. Covered front porch, and a huge deck around back. All on a full basement! No HOA fee here. Great home at a great price ready for your family. Call today for your showing!

