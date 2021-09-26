 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $380,000

Lovely 2-story with basement on 1.03 acre cul-de-sac lot, JF schools, so convenient, with so many updates. The kitchen, laundry room, walk-in pantry nicely remodeled and updated. Fabulous screened porch overlooking the huge, lush back yard with mature trees. Beautiful dining room, huge living room with fireplace, bay window with plantation shutters, 2-car garage. Second level boasts huge master suite, remodeled with large walk-in closet, barn door, and incredible bath with massive walk-in tile shower, double vanities, just a beautiful peaceful master bedroom retreat. Two other bedrooms on second level, remodeled full bath. Terrace level features fabulous family room/den space, 4th bedroom (no window, but two closets), and abundance of storage. Detached storage building too, and large yard with many trees removed to allow plenty of green grass for outdoor activities.

