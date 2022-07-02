You will love this 2,750 Sq Ft 4 bedroom 3.5 bath Craftsman Design 2 Story Townhome in Farmington! You are greeted by a spacious rocking chair front porch as you enter into an open concept floor plan with a huge great room, & floor to ceiling stone fireplace! The kitchen offers white custom Cabinetry, huge island, granite counter tops, & stainless appliances. Beautiful wood flooring throughout the main level with oak treads to the upper level which offers 3 Bedrooms, & two full baths including Owners Suite with attached bath, double sink vanity, tiled walk-in shower and huge walk-in closet! The terrace level offers an additional 4th bedroom, full bath, flex space with its own exterior access which could be a 5th bedroom, an office/craft room, & tons of additional space for storage or future living space. HOA includes ground maintenance, trash, snow removal, access to the clubhouse, gym, illuminated sidewalks, common areas, and more! Close to schools, medical, shopping, & dining!
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Lynchburg facility of KDC/One, a global manufacturer of personal beauty and home care items, will close in about 18 months at the end of 2023.
A new downtown business, Day & Night, will open on Commerce Street before the end of summer and will offer brunch, lunch, dinner and late …
RUSTBURG — A Lynch Station man convicted of fatally shooting a man near Altavista and throwing his body in a pond was sentenced Wednesday to l…
Nelson supervisors' approval of budget with less school funding causes conflict at school board meeting
Tension between the Nelson County School Board and Board of Supervisors over a recent budget increase rollback led to a confrontation after a …
Lynchburg-based Craft Automotive Group announced it has agreed to sell its three vehicle dealerships to the Charlottesville-based Carter Myers…
Lynchburg City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to approve a permit for Liberty University that will allow the school to build a lighted 4,12…
The Lynchburg Police Department is in contact with state and federal law enforcement and has begun receiving tips after vandalism and property…
An Altavista woman died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Pittsylvania County before her car was hit by a train, police said.
At age 15, Amherst County Public Safety Director Sam Bryant responded to his first of countless emergency services calls, a motor vehicle cras…
A pedestrian was fatally struck Tuesday night in Amherst County, police said.