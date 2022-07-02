4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $389,900

You will love this 2,750 Sq Ft 4 bedroom 3.5 bath Craftsman Design 2 Story Townhome in Farmington! You are greeted by a spacious rocking chair front porch as you enter into an open concept floor plan with a huge great room, & floor to ceiling stone fireplace! The kitchen offers white custom Cabinetry, huge island, granite counter tops, & stainless appliances. Beautiful wood flooring throughout the main level with oak treads to the upper level which offers 3 Bedrooms, & two full baths including Owners Suite with attached bath, double sink vanity, tiled walk-in shower and huge walk-in closet! The terrace level offers an additional 4th bedroom, full bath, flex space with its own exterior access which could be a 5th bedroom, an office/craft room, & tons of additional space for storage or future living space. HOA includes ground maintenance, trash, snow removal, access to the clubhouse, gym, illuminated sidewalks, common areas, and more! Close to schools, medical, shopping, & dining!