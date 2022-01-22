4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $389,900

New listing! This High-End Luxury Villa in Sleepy Oaks won't last long! This home boasts a beautiful open floor plan with engineered hardwood floors & custom blinds, including a great room with built-ins & electric fireplace opening to the kitchen & dining room with tray ceilings. The gorgeous kitchen has self-cleaning double ovens, marble backsplash & high end marble counter tops. Upstairs you will find a laundry room, full bath & enormous master suite with large walk-in closet. Downstairs is a full basement apartment with a large kitchenette, full bath, bedroom, and living room. This beautiful townhome is in pristine condition and ready for you to move in! Enjoy coffee on your covered deck with a peaceful view. The convenient location of Sleepy Oaks is only minutes from shopping and restaurants! Call today for your private showing!