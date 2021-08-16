4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $394,900

This Incredibly Well Cared-For, Move-In Ready 4BD/3.5BA Traditional Two-Story Brick Home in Pristine Condition is a Rare Find on the Market Today! The Gorgeous Home boasts Hardwood Floors & Crown Molding Throughout while being Located in an Ideal Forest Neighborhood. The Finished Terrace Area offering a 4th BD, Full BA & Kitchenette is Perfect for a Mother-in-Law Suite or AirBnB Rental (Averaged $800-$1000/Mo in 2020-21). Within the past 4 years, All Bathrooms have been Recently Updated (New Vanities, Flooring & Fixtures) as well as other Recent Updates Including: New Kitchenette in Terrace ('20), Newer Roof & K-Guard Gutters ('12), Replacement Windows ('12), Two-Zone HPs ('17) & Water Heater ('19). The Stunning Exterior offers: Screened-In Porch; Two Decks (Built-In Hot Tub); Exterior Accent Lighting; Fire Pit; and a 12x10 Garden Shed. BONUS: RV Electric Hookup (30 Amp) & Generator Hookup.